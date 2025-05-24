Freddie Mercury Had a Daughter With Friend’s Wife, New Book Claims

An upcoming biography of Freddie Mercury claims the Queen frontman fathered a child with the wife of a close friend in 1976. In “Love, Freddie: Freddie Mercury’s Secret Life and Love,” author Lesley-Ann Jones also claims that Mercury’s parents and close friends knew about the child.

The Daily Mail also reported Mercury frequently visited the young girl before he died of bronchial pneumonia, and that he gave her 17 journals that she in turn gave to the author for the book.

“He entrusted his collection of private notebooks to me, his only child and his next of kin, the written record of his private thoughts, memories and feelings about everything he had experienced,” the woman, who is now 48 years old, said of Mercury.

The unidentified woman also claims she knew Mercury was her father from a young age.

“It was decided between the three adults that the child would live with her mother and her husband – the child’s stepfather,” Jones writes.

The book also includes a letter from the woman in question wherein she explains why she shared the journals in the first place.

“After more than three decades of lies, speculation and distortion, it is time to let Freddie speak. Those who have been aware of my existence kept his greatest secret out of loyalty to Freddie. That I choose to reveal myself in my own midlife is my decision and mine alone,” the letter reportedly reads.

Mercury was known for his relationships with men and women. He famously dated planned to marry Mary Austin, but the pair ended their relationship in 1976.

“All my lovers asked me why they couldn’t replace Mary, but it’s simply impossible,” People reported Mercury said in 1985. “The only friend I’ve got is Mary, and I don’t want anybody else. To me, she was my common-law wife. To me, it was a marriage. We believe in each other, that’s enough for me.”

Mercury left Austin most of this fortune, including a home in Kensington, in his will. The pair were portrayed by Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton in the 2018 movie “Bohemian Rhapsody.”