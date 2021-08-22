‘Free Guy’ Leads Quiet Box Office With $18.8 Million Second Weekend

20th Century Studios’ “Free Guy” was able to easily hold on to the No. 1 spot at the box office this weekend, earning $18.8 million to bring its total to an estimated $58.8 million domestic and $111.9 million worldwide after two weekends in theaters.

The action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds, which is the first film distributed by Disney in over a year to only be released in theaters, fell just 35% from its $28.3 million opening weekend. While theater owners will surely point to that result as an example of the importance of the theatrical window at a time when so many films are releasing simultaneously on streaming, Disney will likely point to the strong holds that “Jungle Cruise,” which is available for $30 on Disney+, is demonstrating this month.



“Jungle Cruise” opened to $35 million and is approaching the $100 million domestic mark despite its hybrid release and lack of major IP connection. In its fourth weekend, the film added $6.1 million to take the No. 3 spot and bring its total to $92.5 million. In the case of both “Jungle Cruise” and “Free Guy,” strong word-of-mouth and a lack of competition are likely the major factors behind these strong holds even with COVID-19 diminishing public interest in moviegoing.

In between the two Disney releases at No. 2 is the only new release in the top 5: Paramount’s “Paw Patrol: The Movie.” The film adaptation of the hit children’s TV series was released in theaters and on Paramount+, opening to $13 million this weekend. That beats studio projections of an $8-10 million opening weekend and brings its global total to $34.5 million. As expected for a film of this type, 88% of the audience was families with 56% female. Audience reception was strong with an A- on CinemaScore and a 4.5/5 score on Postrak.



While a decent start given the current circumstances with the box office, family films have so far become the first casualties of the fall release slate thanks to surging infections with the Delta variant. Paramount has pulled “Clifford the Big Red Dog” from its release slate while Sony and Amazon are in talks to move “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” from theaters to Amazon Prime. And on Friday, MGM announced that its animated film “Addams Family 2” would be released as a hybrid title both in theaters and as a digital rental.



Completing the top 5 are holdovers “Don’t Breathe 2” and “Respect,” which each earned second-weekend totals of $5 million and $3.8 million, respectively. Sony’s “Don’t Breathe 2” now has a 10-day total of $19.6 million while MGM/UA’s “Respect” has a total of $15.7 million.

Farther down the charts are three new releases that failed to open above $3 million. Lionsgate’s “The Protege” opened at No. 7, taking in $2.9 million from 2,577 screens. The action film starring Maggie Q and Samuel L. Jackson had decent reception with a B on CinemaScore and a 62% critics Rotten Tomatoes score.



Just below it is Searchlight’s “The Night House” with a $2.86 million opening from 2,240 theaters. The psychological horror film starring Rebecca Hall was well received with critics with an 84% RT score but flopped with audiences with a C- on CinemaScore.



Finally, there is Warner Bros.’ “Reminiscence,” starring Hugh Jackman and Thandie Newton and directed by “Westworld” co-creator Lisa Joy. Released in theaters and HBO Max, the sci-fi thriller failed to launch with just a $2 million opening from 3,265 screens and poor reception with a 36% RT score and a C+ on CinemaScore.

