Stephen Colbert and Chuck Schumer’s Backstage Dance Sparks Debate: ‘Innocent Joy’ or ‘Maximum Cringe’ (Video)

Bad weather may have brought an early end to New York City’s “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert” — which led to full cancellation of the event on Saturday night mid-song — but nobody was raining on the parade of Stephen Colbert and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The two shared a dance together backstage at the event, and the video proof has people talking — either for sparking “innocent joy” or “maximum cringe.”

The moment was posted on Twitter by NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio’s press secretary, Bill Neidhardt. Very little context was given, beyond the caption of “Backstage antics.” For Colbert himself, it was a monumental moment. “Goal achieved!” he tweeted alongside the video.

But for others, the dance was…not so great. As Caleb Hull put it, “We’ve reached maximum cringe.”

We’ve reached maximum cringe pic.twitter.com/zQNMBMmX71 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 21, 2021

Many conservative voices also slammed the video, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). For him, the dance was “Celebrating the demise of the Republic…” Other conservatives argued that it was inappropriate for the two to be dancing and having fun in the middle of the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

But, for most, the moment of levity was just that — some lightheartedness at a concert. One person called it “Better than Monty Python,” while another likened the late night host’s dance skills to Julia Louis Dreyfus’ character Elaine, from “Seinfeld.”

You can check out more jokes about Colbert’s dance moves below.

Better than Monty Python. Suck magnets. https://t.co/9Ti9STSNGV — Dagen McDowell (@dagenmcdowell) August 22, 2021

Colbert did an Elaine dance move…🤪 pic.twitter.com/VneUCC6ucW — VibbleVobble (@VVoble) August 22, 2021

I never dance shame and find @StephenAtHome’s shimmy to be a thing of innocent joy 🕺🏻 https://t.co/zCpNLx2chp — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) August 21, 2021

I don't thinking we will have to worry about @StephenAtHome being on Dancing With The Stars. Ouch! https://t.co/cqBsaoJjhY — RedRiverDog (@REDRIVERDOG) August 22, 2021