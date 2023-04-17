Freeform Sets Premiere Dates for ‘Cruel Summer’ Season 2, ‘Grown-ish’ Season 6

Freeform has set its summer slate premiere dates, with the sophomore installment of the anthology series “Cruel Summer” and the sixth and final season of “Grown-ish” eyeing June debuts.

“Cruel Summer” Season 2, which stars Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood and Griffin Gluck, will launch Monday, June 5 at 9 p.m. ET with a special two-episode premiere and subsequent episodes premiering during at 10 p.m.

The final chapter of “Grown-ish,” which follows Andre Johnson Jr. (Marcus Scribner) as he makes a name for himself on campus and overcomes Zoey’s (Yara Shahidi) overshadowing presence, premieres the first half of the season on Wednesday, June 28, at 10 p.m. ET. The second half of the season is set to air in 2024.

The network also makes its animated debut with “Praise Petey,” an adult animated comedy centering on New York City “it” girl Petey, will launch Friday, July 21, at 10 p.m. ET. After Petey’s life crashes down around her, “a mysterious gift from her father gives her a new lease on life: She’s going to “lean into” modernizing his small-town cult,” per the official logline.

Starring Annie Murphy, John Cho, Kiersey Clemons, Stephen Root, Amy Hill and Christine Baranski, “Praise Petey,” was created, written and executive produced by Anna Drezen. Hailing from Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television Animation, with animation by ShadowMachine, executive producers include Bandera Entertainment’s Mike Judge, Greg Daniels and Dustin Davis, along with ShadowMachine’s Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico, and Monica Padrick.

The second chapter of “Cruel Summer,” which also features actors KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada, Sean Blakemore, Paul Adelstein and Braeden De La Garza, follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship through three different timelines as love triangles and a mystery envelop the friendship between Megan and Isabella.

Hailing from studio eOne, “Cruel Summer” Season 2 was created by Bert V. Royal and Elle Triedman serves as showrunner. Triedman also executive produces alongside Bill Purple, Tia Napolitano and Iron Ocean Productions’ Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple.

The sixth and final season of “Grown-ish” also bumps up Justine Skye, who plays Annika, and Tara Raani, who plays Zaara, up to series regulars. In addition to Scribner, Skye and Raani, the series stars Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons and Daniella Perkins.

“Grown-ish” is produced by ABC Signature and executive producers include Kenya Barris, Craig Doyle, who also serves as showrunner for Season 6, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok.

All new episodes of “Cruel Summer” Season 2, “Grown-ish” Season 6 and “Praise Petey” will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.