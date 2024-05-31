Freeform’s new series “Sasha Reid & The Midnight Order” will introduce the all-female team investigating the minds of serial killers.

The docuseries follows developmental psychologist Dr. Sasha Reid as she leads the Midnight Order, a group of young women who band together to investigate and study the minds of serial killers. The new will debut July 9 on Freeform and will stream the next day on Hulu, TheWrap can reveal

In an exclusive first look shared with TheWrap, “Sasha Reid & The Midnight Order” introduces the six women who work with Reid and leverage their various expertise to achieve a holistic understanding of true crime cases.

The first look presents Ayah, a psychotherapist who works with formerly incarcerated people on parole; Florence, a data analyst who has shared her work on TikTok; Anjali, a forensic psychiatrist in training; Marina, a aspiring detective who works at a grocery store by day; Hasti, a victim advocate; and Hana, a database expert.

United by a common purpose, the women work alongside Reid, who created the Missing and Murdered Database, as they use the database to map the developmental trajectories of serial killers, hoping to bring closure and justice to the victims’ families, many of whom feel their cases have been forgotten, per the official logline.

“When I first met Sasha, she was just this bright bubbly person,” Ayah recalled in the clip. “I was just like, ‘oh, this person’s really passionate about what she’s doing.’ She never tried to change how I am.”

The series will center on the group’s investigation of infamous Canadian serial killer Robert Pickton, who was recently attacked while in prison.

“Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order” is directed by Nancy Schwartzman, who executive produces the show alongside Maija Norris, who also serves as showrunner, as well as XTR’s Justin Lacob, Kathleen Flood and Bryn Mooser.