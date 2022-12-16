A new core four is taking over in Netflix’s “Freeridge,” the spinoff series to the streamer’s coming-of-age dramedy “On My Block.” The show, which just debuted first-look images that you can view below, will premiere on Netflix on Feb. 2.

“Freeridge” is billed as a coming-of-age comedy following sibling rivals Gloria (“Abbott Elementary’s” Keyla Monterroso) and Ines (Bryana Salaz) and their friends Demi (Ciara Riley Wilson) and Cameron (“Boo, Bitch” actor Tenzing Norgay Trainor) who have unleashed a curse bringing dark misfortune into their lives. The plotline harks back to original series “On My Block,” where an ensemble of four friends hunts for a legendary treasure that threatens to upend their lives.

“The new core four of Freeridge don’t step into the shoes of our original [On My Block] crew. They step into their own shoes, right alongside the legacy of the kids who came before them,” showrunner, co-creator and executive producer Lauren Iungerich (“On My Block,” “Awkward”) said. “Through the lens of this new group of friends, we’ll see Freeridge as we know it and also explore a Freeridge we haven’t seen before.”

In addition to the main cast, “On My Block” actors Peggy Blow, Paula Garcés, Eric Gutierrez, Eme Ikwuakor and Raushanah Simmons will be reprising their roles. Jamie Uyeshiro, Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft and Jamie Dooner are also co-creators and executive producers on the eight-episode half-hour show.

