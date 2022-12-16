Warner Bros. released the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated “Barbie” movie on Friday, offering a first look at Margot Robbie as the titular character in action.

Oscar-nominated “Lady Bird” and “Little Women” filmmaker Greta Gerwig co-wrote the script for the film alongside Noah Baumbach and directs, with Ryan Gosling filling the all-important role of Ken.

This is the first-ever live-action film to be made of the Mattel character, with an all-star ensemble cast that also includes America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon , Emma Mackey (“Sex Education”), Kingsley Ben-Adir (“High Fidelity”), Rhea Perlman (“Cheers”), Ncuti Gatwa (“Sex Education”), Ariana Greenblatt (“Avengers: Infinity War”), Ana Cruz Kayne (“Little Women”), Alexandra Shipp (“Tick, Tick, Boom…”), Ritu Arya (“The Umbrella Academy”), Sharon Rooney (“Dumbo”), Connor Swindells (“Sex Education”), Scott Evans (“Almost Love”) and Jamie Demetriou (“Fleabag”).

Robbie is also serving as a producer through her LuckyChap banner alongside David Heyman, and Gerwig is working for the first time with Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto (“The Irishman”) and reuniting with her Oscar-winning “Little Women” composer Alexandre Desplat.

The project is a long-time coming — Amy Schumer was originally attached to star in and co-write the film when it was set up at Sony Pictures, but exited over creative differences. Anne Hathaway briefly boarded the project as its star before it moved over to Warner Bros., where Robbie became attached to star. Originally, Gerwig and Baumbach were just writing the screenplay, but Gerwig eventually decided she wanted to direct the film as well.

This is Gerwig’s third solo directorial effort and her next after 2019’s “Little Women,” for which she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Check out the “Barbie” teaser trailer in the video above. The film opens in theaters on July 21, 2023.