Real-Life ‘Frogger’ Looks Really Hard in Trailer for New Peacock Competition Series (Videos)

The fear of being squished is very real in the first look at Peacock’s “Frogger” TV series, which the streaming service dropped in a trio of competition series trailers Thursday, along with previews for “Top Chef Family Style” and Season 3 of “American Ninja Warrior Junior.”

All three shows will make their debuts Sept. 9 on Peacock. Three episodes of “Frogger,” “Top Chef Family Style” and “American Ninja Warrior Junior” will launch to start, with new episodes rolling out weekly on Thursday.

Watch the trailer for the real-life game of “Frogger” above.

Here’s the official description for the new show, which is hosted by Damon Wayans Jr. and Kyle Brandt:

“A worldwide phenomenon since its introduction by Konami in 1981, Frogger has remained one of the most classic and beloved video game franchises of all time with a library spanning more than 30 titles across various platforms. The show ‘Frogger’ brings to life this popular franchise and supersizes it on an epic course! Audiences and contestants alike will be transported into a wild, whimsical ‘Frogger’ world, filled with all the simple but challenging elements of the mega-hit from Konami. A fierce and ridiculously fun competition, ‘Frogger’ will feature a variety outrageous obstacle courses or “crossings,” including Frog City, Candy Frog Land, Frogs in Space, Frog Skull Island, Ribbit River and Toad Temple. These physically demanding challenges will see contestants dodge treacherous traffic, leap over snapping gators and hop over hungry hippos to conquer the course. Contestants from across the country will test their talent in a competition requiring skill, strength, strategy and problem-solving smarts. Who will have what it takes to be America’s finest ‘Frogger’ and jump away with a $100,000?”

You can view the trailers for “Top Chef Family Style,” hosted by Meghan Trainor with acclaimed chef Marcus Samuelsson serving as head judge, and the third season of “American Ninja Warrior Junior” via the videos below.

“TOP CHEF FAMILY STYLE“

“AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR JUNIOR“