Fubo Hits 1.6 Million North American Subscribers as Disney Closes Hulu + Live TV Merger

Fubo has reached a total of 1.63 million subscribers in North America as the sports streamer has completed its merger with Disney’s Hulu + Live TV.

Fubo CEO David Gandler told analysts during the company’s third quarter earnings call on Monday that the deal would lead to “unprecedented opportunities” at the combined company and expand consumer choice, touting its platform as a “really important growth engine.” Together, Fubo and Hulu + Live TV will create the sixth-largest pay TV service in the U.S. with nearly 6 million subscribers in North America.

“Together, we give families flexible ways to right-size their spend, while broadening access to the best content,” he said. “In the near term, we’ll focus on programming efficiencies, ad tech uplift and marketing at scale, including through the ESPN ecosystem, as well as deeper personalization. These are four major drivers to grow our subscriber base and achieve our profitability goals.”

Fubo narrowed its quarterly loss to $18.8 million, compared to $52.4 million a year ago, though revenue fell 2.3% year over year to $368.6 million. In North America, ad revenue fell 7% to $25 million, primarily reflecting the absence of Univision content, residual Maximum Effort channel revenue and a political revenue comparison in the prior year period.

When asked if Fubo has seen any impact from Disney’s blackout on YouTube TV, Fubo executives said they are “not attempting to take advantage of that.”

“What I can say is that, just like last year, we see bumps all the time from people that are looking for programming. So there’s not really much to say about that,” Gandler noted. “The interesting thing is that while we have seen an influx of YouTube TV customers, we’re seeing all-around improvements, including in Latino, in terms of subscriber growth. So we haven’t really marketed that. We’re not attempting to take advantage of that. We’ll let that play out as it will and we’re focused on our own business here.”

In addition to the Hulu + Live TV merger, Fubo recently launched a $55.99 per month skinny bundle, which is on track for full distribution by the end of the year.

“A couple months in, we see virtually no cannibalization, and we think it’s really expanding our addressable market,” chief financial officer John Janedis said. “It’s early, but I’d say performing as expected, meaning better retention and lower churn relative to Pro and Elite.”

Looking ahead, executives said that the company’s sports inventory and ad sales team would move over to the Disney ecosystem in the first quarter of 2026. Fubo is also in the process of launching a unified platform with its Molotov service.

Gandler added that the company remains “very bullish” about its Rest of World segment and said it would look to partner with Disney internationally, with plans to start bringing its local programming to Disney+ markets overseas in the next 18 to 24 months. The segment’s revenue fell 3.2% year over year to $8.6 million, while subscribers fell 9.5% to 342,000.

Shares of Fubo fell as much as 11% following the release of the company’s quarterly results.