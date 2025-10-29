Fubo and Hulu + Live TV Close Merger – Now the 6th Largest Pay TV Company in America

FuboTV and The Walt Disney Company have closed the deal on the merger between Fubo and Hulu + Live TV, the companies announced on Wednesday.

Reaching nearly 6 million subscribers in North America, Disney now holds approximately 70% interest in the newly combined company, while Fubo shareholders retain 30% interest. It is now the sixth largest Pay TV company in the United States.

Fubo and Hulu + Live TV will remain available as separate services, each with their own plans and price points. Hulu + Live TV will still stream in the Hulu app and be offered as part of the Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN Unlimited bundle, while Fubo will exist in the Fubo app.

“It is a privilege to join Fubo as Chairman at such a transformative time for the company,” Andy Bird said in a statement. “Today’s announcement brings together two industry leading brands and a compelling set of resources that uniquely position us to meet the evolving needs of today’s consumer.”

“Since Fubo’s founding a decade ago, our vision has always been to build a consumer-first streaming platform defined by innovation and value,” Fubo co-founder and CEO David Gandler added. “Together with Disney, we’re creating a more flexible streaming ecosystem that gives consumers greater choice, while driving profitability and sustainable growth.”

“We’re also proud to reward our retail shareholders who have supported Fubo’s mission from the very beginning,” he continued. “We believe this combination delivers the scale, stability and strategic clarity to create lasting value for consumers and shareholders, and indelibly impact the future of live streaming.”

Trading under FUBO, the virtual MVPD will have access to a $145 million term loan from Disney in 2026.