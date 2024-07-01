Fubo, NBCUniversal Strike Paris Olympics Content Deal Amid Venu Antitrust Lawsuit

Fubo is teaming up with NBCUniversal to offer its subscribers access to the network’s multi-platform coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics from July 26 to Aug. 11 at no additional charge.

Financial terms of the agreement, which includes live competition sessions starting on July 24 and on-demand viewing, were not disclosed.

In addition to watching linear coverage on NBC, USA Network, E!, CNBC, Golf Channel, Telemundo and Universo, Fubo subscribers can also watch the Olympics via NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com and the NBC Sports app.

NBC’s linear networks will be the backbone of the company’s coverage, providing fans with at least nine hours of daytime coverage, including live finals for swimming, gymnastics, track & field and more. They will also host “Primetime in Paris” for 16 consecutive nights, providing three hours of coverage each night that takes audiences inside the Olympics competitions, moments, stories and raw emotions.

Paris Extra 1 and 2 will offer 24/7 live programming during competition days with replays overnight. Paris Extra 1 will focus on basketball, handball, water polo and field hockey, while Paris Extra 2 will focus on combat and racket sports, such as judo, taekwondo, badminton, table tennis and more. Telemundo and Universo will further provide commentary in Spanish, including live coverage of the Opening Ceremony from the River Seine airing live for the first time-ever on Telemundo.

NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com and the NBC Sports app will collectively stream over 5,00 hours of content across platforms, available on mobile, tablets and connected TVs. That coverage includes live competition across all 39 sports and all 329 medal events, plus simulstreaming of all linear coverage and the digital “Gold Zone” whip-around show.

Olympic highlights, extended clips and select full-event replays will be available on-demand via Fubo and its TV Everywhere platforms. On-demand viewing will also include access to clips from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, videos of the Paris Olympics athletes, venues and sports, live streams of practices and an active news desk that will regularly publish Olympic updates throughout each day.

The partnership with NBCUniversal comes as Fubo has waged a legal battle against Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney’s upcoming sports streaming joint venture Venu Sports. A preliminary injunction hearing on the matter is slated for Aug. 7.

All NBCUniversal channels with Olympics coverage are included in Fubo’s $80 per month Pro plan, while the channels and 4K coverage are available in the $90 per month Elite plan.

Shares of Fubo, which are trading at $1.26 per share as of Monday afternoon, are down 60% in the past six months and 44% in the past year.