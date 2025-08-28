Fubo to Launch Skinny Sports Bundle in September

Fubo is set to launch its skinny sports bundle on Sept. 2, the company announced on Thursday.

Fubo Sports will offer over 20 sports and broadcast networks featuring national and local pro and college team coverage for $45.99 for the first month and $55.99 per month going forward.

The offering, which will initially launch in select markets with further market availability expected, will include local broadcast stations owned-and-operated by ABC, CBS and FOX, additional affiliates in select markets, ACC Network, Big 10 Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, Fox News, FS1, FS2, Fubo Sports Network, ION, NFL Network, SEC Network and Tennis Channel with some network 4K content also available.

Additionally, Fubo Sports subscribers will have access to ESPN’s Unlimited, and local broadcast sports channels. Additional networks may be launched.

The launch of its new skinny bundle comes after it settled antitrust litigation with Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Venu Sports, which was scrapped in January.

“At Fubo, we have always believed a streaming service must provide consumers with multiple, flexible and more affordable content options – and that consumers should be able to subscribe to the content they choose,” Fubo co-founder and CEO David Gandler said in a statement. “The launch of Fubo Sports will add another content tier to our broad portfolio, super-serving passionate sports fans.”

In addition to live channels, Fubo Sports will include video on demand, unlimited DVR and Family Share. Sports fans can also personalize their viewing experience with mutliview, catch up to live, game highlights timeline markers and more.