“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” has been canceled at TBS after seven seasons.

“After 7 seasons, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not be returning to TBS this fall,” the show’s official Twitter account wrote. “We’re so thankful for our loyal audience, our amazing team, and that we got to annoy the right people every week—that there wasn’t wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of Big Bang.”

The weekly late-night series is the latest to be cut from the Warner Bros. Discovery slate, after shows “Chad” and “The Big D,” the latter of which was axed ahead of its premiere. News of these cancellations comes after WarnerMedia and Discovery completed their merger in April, which resulted in sweeping changes at the companies, including numerous executive staff exits.

Bee’s Emmy-winning satirical series first aired in 2016, following her tenure on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” when it was hosted by Jon Stewart. “Full Frontal” delves into timely topics — most recently, abortion, the Jan. 6 hearings, COVID and voting rights. In December 2021, Bee celebrated her 200th episode.

The weekly series had previously been nominated at the Emmys for four consecutive years in the main late-night Emmy category but failed to secure a nod this year, instead garnering its 19th nomination for Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series.

In September 2021, TBS renewed “Full Frontal” for a seventh season, in addition to renewing its first-look deal with Bee’s Swimsuit Competition production company. At the time, the show made its move from the Wednesday late-night slot to its current Thursday schedule.

Bee, her husband and former “Daily Show” correspondent Jason Jones, Jax Media’s Tony Hernandez, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, Kristen Bartlett and Mike Drucker executive produce the series.

Deadline first reported the news.