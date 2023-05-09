Latino-owned global entertainment company Fuse Media on Tuesday announced exclusively to TheWrap the launch of Ignition Studios, a separate production consultancy that will be headed up by Fuse Studios VP Jon Scarlett.

Former Broadway Video and Comedy Central executives Jennifer Danielson, Mitch Lewis and Steve Elliott have been brought in to lead the initial effort in building out Ignition along with Fuse Media head of development Sydney Kim.

“Fuse Media is succeeding in our mission to deliver uplifting content to young, culturally diverse audiences both in the U.S. and around the world, as evidenced by our growing global footprint,” said Miguel Roggero, chairman and CEO of Fuse Media.

“With our strong history of engagement and years of proprietary research into what young, multicultural viewers actually want, Ignition will develop and produce IP with our clients to help them build a bridge to their audiences with stories that mirror their values and life experiences,” Rogerro added.

“No one has a better understanding of today’s young diverse audiences at this moment than Fuse,” said Scarlett. “From concept development to production, our talented team is motivated to develop fresh and dynamic programming for the growing number of creators who want to expand their reach with inclusive — and most importantly — authentic storytelling.”

The production company will offer a range of services, including concept development, production, distribution and consulting. Per the company’s press release, Ignition producers will take existing IP or legacy properties and redevelop them to meet current market demands or client preferences. They will also take pitches from external parties including showrunners, talent and artists.

In March, Fuse Media expanded its global reach with the launch of its flagship Fuse channel on South African television distributor Openview’s subscription-based service Ultraview. Last year, Fuse also partnered with OUTtv on FAST Channel OUTtv Proud.

Among Ignitions original shows are: “Don’t Yuck Our Yum,” a food travel series spotlighting unusual offerings such as Rocky Mountain Oysters; “Earth to Table,” about the unique world of food foraging; “Haunted Honeymoon,” in which newlyweds spend the night in the scariest places on earth; and “Plus One,” which covers the history and makeup of events such as a traditional Korean wedding, a quinceañera, and a uniquely New Orleans funeral.

Fuse content is currently available around the globe via the company’s successful suite of DEI-focused FAST channels that saw Total Minutes watched increase more than fivefold in 4Q22 versus 4Q21.