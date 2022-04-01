Fuse Media CEO Mike Roggero, and the network's shows "We Need to Talk About America" and "Made From Scratch." (Fuse Media)

How Fuse Media Reaches Diverse Audiences: ‘We Don’t Talk to Our Viewers, They Talk to Us First’

by | April 1, 2022 @ 10:00 AM

Fuse CEO Mike Roggero explains how the Latino-owned media brand uses research to deliver authentic inclusion for its diverse viewership

Fully 70% of Fuse Media’s audience is multicultural, according to data from the National Research Group — a fact that the Latino-owned brand believes is the result of creating content that feels authentic to its viewers.

That focus has led to growth for Fuse content, including on its new streaming service Fuse+ — which has seen 57% growth in monthly minutes watched since October, its first full month of service.

Sharon Knolle

