How Fuse Media Reaches Diverse Audiences: ‘We Don’t Talk to Our Viewers, They Talk to Us First’

Fuse CEO Mike Roggero explains how the Latino-owned media brand uses research to deliver authentic inclusion for its diverse viewership

That focus has led to growth for Fuse content, including on its new streaming service Fuse+ — which has seen 57% growth in monthly minutes watched since October, its first full month of service.

Fully 70% of Fuse Media’s audience is multicultural, according to data from the National Research Group — a fact that the Latino-owned brand believes is the result of creating content that feels authentic to its viewers.

“We don’t talk to our viewers, they talk to us first,” CEO Mike Roggero told TheWrap ahead of the company’s Upfront presentation this week. “We listen to them through research to determine what concepts and themes will connect, and in all our programming we hand them the mic. We let members of different communities speak for themselves and tell their stories in their own words, which is way more powerful. When it comes to speaking and marketing to diverse viewers and consumers, authenticity is key.”

In the five-plus years that Fuse has used research to drive its programming decision, Roggero said that the company has learned “that diverse, young people truly believe the media plays a significant role in the way they view and value themselves. Unfortunately, almost half of the respondents don’t see themselves accurately portrayed in media. It’s important that we consider representation is only part of the equation. Audiences want to be celebrated through authentic inclusive and positive content, not just tolerated.”

Every original series on the network features people of color, something that can’t always be said of its competitors. “Our mission is to create entertainment that empowers underrepresented young adults,” Roggero said. “We make sure that all of our shows deliver that empowerment through stories about change leaders, passionate entrepreneurs, and people expressing their identity through creative outlets.”

He cited a number of series from Fuse’s upcoming 2022-23 slate that represent that approach. “Fuse Docs spotlights young people confronting issues, and overcoming prejudice. They are our change leaders. ‘Sex Sells’ focuses on entrepreneurial spirit. And in ‘Made From Scratch,’ artists express their identity through creative outlets, in this case food and music,” he said.

Among the documentaries that will be presented in this season’s Fuse Docs are “Being Bebe,” about “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Marshall Ngwa, aka BeBe Zahara Benet, and “The Revolution Generation,” a call to action on climate change with Michelle Rodriguez narrating and starring.

In addition to five new original series, Fuse is also launching two new free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels, which will debut later this year: Latino Vibes, devoted to English-language Latino entertainment; and Camptastic, which will offer “awesomely strange forgotten gems” and “perfect camp classics.”

Fuse Media head of advertising sales Fernando Romero (Courtesy of Fuse Media)

“Our mission is celebrating and amplifying these voices,” Roggero said. “We’re excited about this slate and the continued performance of our returning series. And overall, we’re pretty excited about this upcoming year and our continued growth on the new platforms we’re launching as well.”

Since its 2021 Upfront, Fuse has launched three FAST channels, Fuse Beat, Fuse Backstage and Fuse Sweat, which have all seen rapid growth thanks to a new distribution deal with Samsung TV Plus.

Fernando Romero, head of Fuse’s ad sales, attributed the growth to distributors who “are really looking to fill out that dial on their schedule with authentic, unique positioning. Fuse is the connector between advertisers and agencies looking to engage with diverse, young, multicultural audiences.”

That audience is now global: Fuse Beat made its international debut in the U.K. in December, Fuse Backstage is in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the U.K., and Fuse Media content is also available in Africa, India and South America.