‘Futurama’ Revival Sees Planet Express Crew Return in New Trailer (Video)

After a 10-year hiatus, Futurama’s original Planet Express crew is returning for a long-awaited Season 11, which will premiere July 24 on Hulu.

The series, which first premiered in 1999, follows Philip J. Fry, a New York City pizza delivery boy, who accidentally freezes himself and gets defrosted in the year 3000. He goes on to befriend a hard-drinking robot Bender and falls in love with a cyclops named Leela, who work together at the Planet Express Delivery Company, founded by Professor Hubert Farnsworth. Together with accountant Hermes Conrad, assistant Amy Wong, and alien lobster Dr. John Zoidberg, they embark on thrilling adventures that take them to every corner of the universe.

After its initial run on the Fox Broadcasting Network, a roller-coaster of cancellations and resurrections ensued. Four successful direct-to-DVD releases between 2007 and 2009 led to the show’s rebirth on Comedy Central from 2010 to 2013.

The show’s cast includes John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman.

In addition to introducing the series to new viewers, Season 11 will provide longtime fans with payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles.

Meanwhile, there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture and streaming TV.

“Futurama” is created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen and executive produced by Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz.

Watch the full trailer in the video above.