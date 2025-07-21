‘Futurama’ Season 13 Has a Premiere Date — and a New Release Schedule

“Futurama” has aired in many places, in many forms. After airing its initial run on Fox, the adult animated series eventually transitioned to Comedy Central, then to straight-to-DVD films and, most recently, weekly Hulu releases.

Now, the animated comedy will switch to the release format of the future: the binge model.

On Monday, Hulu shared a first look at Season 13 of the Matt Groening-created series, along with a release date announcement. The streaming company also surprised audiences by adding that “Futurama” will have a binge release for Season 13, with all 10 episodes uploading on Hulu on Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Alongside the binge release, FX will air two new episodes of “Futurama” per week starting Sept. 15 at 8/7c. This, too, is a departure from the Hulu-aired Seasons 11 and 12, where only one episode released per week.

“Futurama” follows Philip J. Fry, a pizza delivery boy who inadvertently locks himself in a cryogenic freezing chamber on New Year’s Eve 1999, waking up 1,000 years in the future. John DiMaggio, David Herman, Phil Lamar, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, Katey Sagal, Lauren Tom and Billy West all return for the 13th season. The show has already been renewed for a 14th season.

“Bender is rampaging out of control! A volcano is about to explode! Fry confronts a rival for Leela’s love! And Dr. Zoidberg is rising up to heaven?! The excitement might be too much! You’ve been warned,” a synopsis from Hulu reads.

“Futurama” originally aired from 1999 to 2003 before being canceled after its fourth season on Fox. The show then released a series of four direct-to-DVD movies before being revived on Comedy Central from 2008 to 2013. “Futurama” then took a 10-year break before Hulu brought the series back in 2023.

You can view the first-look photos for “Futurama” Season 13, below:

“Futurama” Season 13 (Photo Credit: Hulu)

