NATO President Michael O’Leary Stresses Need for Exhibitors to Promote ‘Small and Mid-Budget Movies’

Available to WrapPRO members

The movie theaters’ top lobbyist will present at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week

National Association of Theater Owners President Michael O'Leary
National Association of Theater Owners President Michael O'Leary (Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty)

This week, movie theater owners will gather in Las Vegas for the annual trade show CinemaCon after a year that saw their industry enjoy the spectacular highs of Barbenheimer and the stormy weather brought by Hollywood’s double strike.

It was also a year in which Michael O’Leary made his debut as the new president of the National Association of Theater Owners, becoming the top advocate for an industry that has dealt with years of uncertainty.

“The past year has involved a lot more listening than talking,” O’Leary told TheWrap ahead of the event. “Because of my background, I had an understanding of the industry and how it works.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.