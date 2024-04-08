This week, movie theater owners will gather in Las Vegas for the annual trade show CinemaCon after a year that saw their industry enjoy the spectacular highs of Barbenheimer and the stormy weather brought by Hollywood’s double strike.

It was also a year in which Michael O’Leary made his debut as the new president of the National Association of Theater Owners, becoming the top advocate for an industry that has dealt with years of uncertainty.

“The past year has involved a lot more listening than talking,” O’Leary told TheWrap ahead of the event. “Because of my background, I had an understanding of the industry and how it works.