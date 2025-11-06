Roadside Attractions and Saban Acquire David Mackenzie’s Bomb Disposal Thriller ‘Fuze’

“Fuze” has found a home. David Mackenzie’s high-wire thriller, which premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, has been picked up by Roadside Attractions and Saban Films for North American distribution. They are planning a wide release for spring 2026.

“Fuze” stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as a bomb disposal expert who is brought to the center of London after an unexploded World War II bomb is discovered. While this prompts a mass evacuation of the surrounding area, a group of thieves (led by Theo James and Sam Worthington) see it as the perfect opportunity to rob a bank that is in the blast zone. Gugu Mbatha-Raw also stars as a police commissioner, attempting to coordinate efforts from headquarters.

The movie was written by Ben Hopkins and produced by Sébastien Raybaud, Callum Grant, Gillian Berrie and Mackenzie.

The movie is a deliberate throwback to action movies of the 1990s – think “Speed,” primarily – and is an absolute delight. TheWrap’s review marveled at Mackenzie, who, “as a technician is unparalleled here, toggling between different storylines and locations and creating an easy visual flow between them, while also maintaining the geography of action set pieces, with an eye on spatial relationships between characters.”