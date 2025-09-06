There Wasn’t a Role for Sam Worthington in ‘Fuze,’ So They Made One Up: ‘We Can Create Something’

“Fuze” is lit.

The David Mackenzie-directed thriller, about an undetonated, World War II-era bomb discovered at a London construction site, follows a number of characters, including a bomb disposal expert (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), a local cop (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and a band of criminals, drawn to rob a bank in the evacuated area. The leader of those criminals, known only as X, is played by Sam Worthington, who worked with Mackenzie on recent thriller “Relay,” which premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

At this year’s TIFF, Worthington explained that, at least initially, there really wasn’t a part for him in “Fuze.”

“There wasn’t really a role for me, to be honest. And said to David, ‘Can I get in your movie?’ He said, ‘There really isn’t a role in this one, mate.’ I said, ‘Oh alright.’ And then I saw that Theo’s character was working alongside three guys, yeah, they didn’t even have names in the script,” Worthington told TheWrap.

“X, Y and Z, yeah,” interjected Mackenzie.

“And so I went, can I play X?’ And he said, ‘What are you talking about? There’s no lines. There’s nothing’. And I went, ‘Yeah, but we can create something.’ In my mind that gives Theo a foil to bounce off,’ Worthington said. “Aaron’s got the bomb to diffuse. And there’s uncontrollable things happen with the bomb. I thought Theo in that section of the movie has to do with something that’s uncontrollable too. I thought I could lend some weight to that and help support him in his character. That’s all we kind of talked about.”

“It was a radically underwritten part as well. They were basically just figures and Ben [Hopkins, screenwriter] hadn’t really gotten in there. And what was one of the really fun things – all the guys all worked together and created their characters and their vibes, and all of the energy and all the tussling between them. It’s really lovely to work with actors who are able to really embellish and explore and bring things to life.”

