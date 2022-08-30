FX has tapped Chika Chukudebelu Igwilo as senior vice president of development. In her role, she will lead development of new projects for the network, reporting to presidents of Original Programming Gina Balian and Nick Grad.

“I’m thrilled to take on this new role at FX, which has created one of the boldest brands in TV and one devoted to supporting their artists’ highest ambitions,” Chukudebelu Igwilo said in a statement. “I am excited to work with John Landgraf, Eric Schrier, Gina Balian and Nick Grad to carry that tradition forward with this amazing creative team.”

Prior to joining FX, Chukudebelu Igwilo served as vice president of original drama programming at HBO Max. She oversaw the development of “The Flight Attendant,” “Gossip Girl,” “Peacemaker” and more. She previously led development at NBCUniversal’s Universal Content Production and BET, where her roles have ranged from procuring new material for development to overseeing the production, post-production and launch processes for some of their most successful scripted series.

She started her entertainment career working in feature film development at Killer Films and business development at New Line Cinema.

“Chika is an extraordinarily talented creative executive with a proven track record of discovering and nurturing talent and guiding projects to success in an incredibly competitive environment,” Grad and Balian in a statement of their own. “We are honored to add such a gifted creative executive to our development team, building on the strength of the team to continue FX’s tradition of fearless storytelling.”