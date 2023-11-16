Brian Jordan Alvarez Comedy ‘English Teacher’ Ordered at FX

FX has ordered a new comedy created by and starring Brian Jordan Alvarez. “English Teacher” will follow a high school English teacher in Austin, Texas, as he tries to balance the demands of parents and students “in a world where the rules seem to change every day,” a press release for the series reads.

In addition to Alvarez, Paul Simms will executive produce the series. Simms is best known for his work on other FX series including “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Atlanta.” He is the current showrunner of the comedic vampire series.

“Brian is an incredibly talented writer, actor and creator who has fully delivered on his vision for ‘English Teacher,’” Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment, said in a press release. “Together with a creative team featuring Paul Simms and Jonathan Krisel, along with this brilliant cast, they have created a hilarious, original comedy that is fresh, engaging and fun.”

Alvarez first became known for his recurring role as Estéfan in “Will and Grace.” He starred in “Jane the Virgin” as Wesley and in his own 2016 web series “The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo.” He’s also starred in “Hot in Cleveland,” “Life in Pieces,” “Go-Go Boy Interrupted” and “2 Broke Girls.” He’s known for his viral TikTok and Instagram videos.

In addition to Alvarez, the upcoming series stars Stephanie Koenig (“Lessons in Chemistry,” “The Offer”), Enrico Colantoni (“Just Shoot Me,” “Veronica Mars,” “Station Eleven”) and Sean Patton (“Maron,” “Yes, and…”).

The comedy will be executive produced by Alvarez, Simms, Jonathan Krisel (“Baskets,” “Portlandia”) and Dave King (“Parks and Recreation,” “The Good Place”). “English Teacher” will be produced by FX Productions.

Variety was the first to report this story.