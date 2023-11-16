Brian Jordan Alvarez Comedy ‘English Teacher’ Ordered at FX

Paul Simms, known for “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Atlanta,” will executive produce

Brian Jordan Alvarez
Brian Jordan Alvarez speaks onstage at "TJ Mack Live in Concert and Conversation Feat. His Wife and Brian Jordan Alvarez" (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for VOX Media)

FX has ordered a new comedy created by and starring Brian Jordan Alvarez. “English Teacher” will follow a high school English teacher in Austin, Texas, as he tries to balance the demands of parents and students “in a world where the rules seem to change every day,” a press release for the series reads.

In addition to Alvarez, Paul Simms will executive produce the series. Simms is best known for his work on other FX series including “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Atlanta.” He is the current showrunner of the comedic vampire series.

“Brian is an incredibly talented writer, actor and creator who has fully delivered on his vision for ‘English Teacher,’” Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment, said in a press release. “Together with a creative team featuring Paul Simms and Jonathan Krisel, along with this brilliant cast, they have created a hilarious, original comedy that is fresh, engaging and fun.”

the-bear-jeremy-allen-white-ayo-edebiri-fx
Read Next
'The Bear' Renewed for Season 3, Will Return in 2024

Alvarez first became known for his recurring role as Estéfan in “Will and Grace.” He starred in “Jane the Virgin” as Wesley and in his own 2016 web series “The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo.” He’s also starred in “Hot in Cleveland,” “Life in Pieces,” “Go-Go Boy Interrupted” and “2 Broke Girls.” He’s known for his viral TikTok and Instagram videos.

In addition to Alvarez, the upcoming series stars Stephanie Koenig (“Lessons in Chemistry,” “The Offer”), Enrico Colantoni (“Just Shoot Me,” “Veronica Mars,” “Station Eleven”) and Sean Patton (“Maron,” “Yes, and…”).

The comedy will be executive produced by Alvarez, Simms, Jonathan Krisel (“Baskets,” “Portlandia”) and Dave King (“Parks and Recreation,” “The Good Place”). “English Teacher” will be produced by FX Productions.

Variety was the first to report this story.

a-murder-at-the-end-of-the-world-brit-marling-fx-hulu
Read Next
‘A Murder at the End of the World’ Cocreator Brit Marling Took a ‘Step Back From Acting’ for Directing Debut

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.