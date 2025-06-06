‘Gachiakuta’ Trailer Shows Rudo on the Hunt for Revenge

In the official trailer for Crunchyroll’s new dark and grisly series “Gachiakuta,” the main character Rudo is on his hunt for revenge after he was framed for murder and cast out by his community into a filthy trash pit where terrifying beasts roam.

“I’ll hit those Sphereite a–holes with everything I’ve got!” Rudo exclaims of his enemies in the trailer, which dropped Thursday night. The video also shows Rudo calling out the classicism in his society, which gives those with affluence more resources and privilege.

“‘Sphere’ this and ‘Ground’ that … ‘Trash’ this and ‘tribesfolk’ that. Quit sorting people with the labels you choose!” he shouts.

Before “Gachiakuta” hits Crunchyroll on July 6, it will premiere early in 15 countries and regions through special advance screenings, which will be held at major anime events. The screening for the U.S. takes place at the Anime Expo on July 4 at 10 a.m. PST.

“There’s a raw, emotional current in ‘Gachiakuta’ that will resonate with fans the moment they see it,” Crunchyroll’s chief operating officer, Gita Rebbapragada, said in a statement. “These promotional efforts are designed to match the excitement and intensity of this remarkable story and hook them into an unforgettable narrative journey.”

Animator Fumihiko Suganuma makes his directorial debut with “Gachiakuta,” and series composition is by Hiroshi Seko (“Attack on Titan”). Music is by Taku Iwasaki (“Bungo Stray Dogs”). Joining the cast is Toshiyuki Morikawa, who plays Regto, and Yuuki Shin, who plays Jabber.

The opening theme “Hugs” is by Paledusk, and its ending theme “Tomoshibi” is by Dustcell.

“Gachiakuta” is set in a dystopian world and is depicted through graffiti-inspired animation.

Here is Crunchyroll’s official description of the series: “Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss. Then one day, he’s falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment—exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!”

You can watch the trailer in the video above.