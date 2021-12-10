The co-op game “It Takes Two” took the top award at the 2021 Game Awards on Thursday night. The title from Hazelight Studios and EA is anchored by an emotional story – a young girl makes doll versions of her parents, on the brink of divorce, and her parents are then transported into the dolls’ bodies and must work together to find their way out. The action-adventure title was released in March 2021 and won three awards altogether: Game of the Year, Best Family and Best Multiplayer.
Best Game Direction went to “Deathloop” from Arkane Studios/Bethesda, which also scored Best Art Direction while Ember Lab’s “Bridge of Spirits” won Best Indie and Best Debut Indie.
The event, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with an in-person audience, also debuted the first looks at a number of upcoming titles including the “Halo” TV series, Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” sequel and “The Matrix Awakens” Unreal Engine 5 Experience.
Check out the full list of the 2021 Game Awards winners below.
Game of the Year
It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
Best Game Direction
Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
Best Ongoing
FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)
Best Indie
Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
Best Debut Indie
Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
Best Narrative
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
Best Art Direction
Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
Best Score and Music
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe, Composer)
Best Audio Design
Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
Best Performance
Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
Games for Impact
Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)
Best Community Support
FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)
Best Mobile Game, Presented by Verizon
Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)
Best VR/AR
Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)
Best Action
Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
Best Action/Adventure
Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
Best Role Playing
Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)
Best Fighting
Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)
Best Family
It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
Best Sports/Racing
Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
Best Sim/Strategy
Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
Best Multiplayer
It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
Most Anticipated, Presented by Prime Gaming
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
Innovation in Accessibility, Presented by Chevrolet
Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
Content Creator of the Year
Dream
Best Esports Game, Presented by Grubhub
League of Legends (Riot Games)
Best Esports Athlete
Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
Best Esports Team
Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
Best Esports Coach
Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun
Best Esports Event
2021 League of Legends World Championship