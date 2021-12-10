The co-op game “It Takes Two” took the top award at the 2021 Game Awards on Thursday night. The title from Hazelight Studios and EA is anchored by an emotional story – a young girl makes doll versions of her parents, on the brink of divorce, and her parents are then transported into the dolls’ bodies and must work together to find their way out. The action-adventure title was released in March 2021 and won three awards altogether: Game of the Year, Best Family and Best Multiplayer.

Best Game Direction went to “Deathloop” from Arkane Studios/Bethesda, which also scored Best Art Direction while Ember Lab’s “Bridge of Spirits” won Best Indie and Best Debut Indie.

The event, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with an in-person audience, also debuted the first looks at a number of upcoming titles including the “Halo” TV series, Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” sequel and “The Matrix Awakens” Unreal Engine 5 Experience.

Check out the full list of the 2021 Game Awards winners below.

Game of the Year

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Best Game Direction

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

Best Ongoing

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)

Best Indie

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Best Debut Indie

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Best Narrative

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)

Best Art Direction

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

Best Score and Music

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe, Composer)

Best Audio Design

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Performance

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village

Games for Impact

Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)

Best Community Support

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)

Best Mobile Game, Presented by Verizon

Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

Best VR/AR

Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)

Best Action

Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

Best Action/Adventure

Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)

Best Role Playing

Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)

Best Fighting

Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)

Best Family

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Best Sports/Racing

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Sim/Strategy

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Multiplayer

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Most Anticipated, Presented by Prime Gaming

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Innovation in Accessibility, Presented by Chevrolet

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Content Creator of the Year

Dream

Best Esports Game, Presented by Grubhub

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Best Esports Team

Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Best Esports Coach

Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

Best Esports Event

2021 League of Legends World Championship