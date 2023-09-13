Gannett’s USA Today Network has listed a job posting for a Beyoncé reporter to work at The Tennessean, just one day after releasing a posting for a Taylor Swift reporter.

The Nashville-based Tennessean released the job posting on Wednesday. It highlighted that the publication was seeking a reporting to “chronicle the music, fashion, cultural and economic influence of Beyoncé.”

“The international superstar and icon’s impact is felt across generations,” the job posting continued. “She has been a force in everything from how the country views race to how women think about their partners.”

The USA Today network’s listing noted that the hire will, “Identify why the star’s influence continues to expand and the effect it is having on the music and business worlds. The successful candidate also will tap into stories about the Beyhive, her protective fanbase that propels the image and relevance of the artist.”

The qualification requirements for the Taylor Swift and Beyoncé reporter are the same, including criteria such as a bachelor’s or master’s degree in communications, at least five years of journalism experience, content creation, willingness to travel extensively and more.

The two positions have popped up as Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is coming to an end next month and Swift’s Eras Tour will run through the end of 2024.

The cultural influence that these two artists have is undeniable. However, the job postings have been met with criticism as Gannett has substantially laid off local journalists in recent years. The largest U.S. newspaper chain has most recently undergone layoffs in December, cutting 6 percent of its approximately 3,440-person news division.

Gannett’s chief content officer, Kristin Roberts said in a Tuesday night statement that the USA Today Network is committed to “providing our audience with content they crave.”

According to Roberts, Gannett has hired 225 journalists since March and the newspaper company now has over 100 open roles.