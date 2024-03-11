“Power Book IV: Force” showrunner Gary Lennon is extending his creative partnership with Lionsgate Television under a new deal.

The pact will see Lennon continue to work on development opportunities with Lionsgate and Starz to expand the “Power” universe. The move comes as “Power Book IV: Force” begins production on Season 3, which will see Lennon return as showrunner and executive producer.

“Gary has been a major creative force in the ‘Power’ universe,” Lionsgate TV chief Kevin Beggs said in a statement. “We look forward to extending our partnership as we collaborate with Starz to create new and unexpected franchise extensions for ‘Power’ fans.”

“Lionsgate Television has been the ideal production partner,” Lennon added. “Their creative team is unmatched, and they have been incredibly supportive as we’ve built and expanded the ‘Power’ universe. They are a great home for talent looking to broaden their creative horizons.”

In addition to his work on the “Power” franchise, Lennon currently serves as an executive producer on HBO’s “Euphoria,” which is gearing up for a third season.

He also won a Peabody award and was nominated for an Emmy for the first season of Lionsgate Television’s “Orange Is the New Black” for Netflix. Additionally, he earned Peabody, WGA and AFI Awards for FX’s “Justified.”

Lennon is represented by CAA and attorney Erik Hyman. Jonathan Kleinman negotiated the deal on behalf of Lionsgate Television.