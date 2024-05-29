‘Stranger Things’ Star Gaten Matarazzo Says a 40-Year-Old Mom Told Him She’d Been Crushing on Him Since He Was 13

“And I was like, ‘That’s upsetting,'” Matarazzo shares

Gaten Matarazzo (Getty Images)
Gaten Matarazzo (Getty Images)

“Stranger Things” star Gaten Matarazzo said a 40-year-old mother once told him that he’d been her crush since he was in his young teens.

The actor, who is 21 now, opened up about the incident during his appearance on Michael Rosenbaum’s comedy podcast “Inside of You.” At the time, he was discussing some of his most “uncomfortable” moments with fans.

stranger-things-season-4-joe-keery-maya-hawke
Read Next
Maya Hawke Offers a Timeline for When 'Stranger Things 5' Might Finish Filming

“I did one very recently — and this is not very funny, but the reactions around it were quite funny — where this woman in her 40s said straight up, ‘I’ve had a crush on you since you were 13,’” Matarazzo explained. “And I was like, ‘That’s upsetting.’ I’m sure she just meant, ‘Aw, this kid’s cute.’”

He went on to explain that the woman, who was with her young teenage daughter at the time, maintained her feelings about Matarazzo despite the hefty age gap.

“She was like, ‘I’m aware of the age difference.’ And then I was like, ‘Alright.’ And her daughter was with her, and her daughter goes, ‘Mom, what the f–k?’ I swear to God.” He added that he never found the exchange to be humorous in any way.

“Did you start laughing?” Rosenbaum asked.

“I couldn’t,” Matarazzo said. “Like, ‘Thank you guys for coming. I appreciate it.’ And then I look over at my mother, and my mother was right there! My mother was sitting next to me. That was insane … Yeah, that was rough.”

Matarazzo has had his role as Dustin Henderson since the show’s launch in 2016. The show is likely set to come out with its fifth season sometime in 2025. The cast includes Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLauhglin, Sadie Sink and more.

stranger-things-season-5-cast-photo
Read Next
'Stranger Things 5' Finally Begins Production, Cast Photo Revealed

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.