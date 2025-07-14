Gavin Newsom Slams Trump as a ‘Son of a Bitch’ Who Masquerades Weakness as Strength: ‘That’s What I Don’t Like’ | Video

California Gov. Gavin Newsom believes Trump’s military-backed deportations and protest crackdowns are more about optics than national security, calling it a political stunt to appear tough.

“It didn’t need the National Guard to be called in,” Newsom told podcaster and former U.S. Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan during his Monday appearance on “The Shawn Ryan Show,” adding that Trump’s apparent abuse of power has tarnished the National Guard’s reputation in Los Angeles after being praised for their efforts during the city’s tragic fires.

“Those guys were out there at every single intersection during the fires. These guys were exhausted and now they’re being told to mask up … I told you they’re getting selfies out there where they’re beloved in Santa Monica,” Newsom explained. “Now, that reputational damage that’s being done as they’re sitting on horses with American flags running through soccer fields scaring kids that are playing soccer in the middle of the day at a summer camp for what? Just toughness. That’s weakness masquerading as strength. That’s what I don’t like about this son of a bitch.”

Propping himself back up to respect the Office, he apologized for the shady remark.

“And forgive me, I know he’s the president of the United States. Forgive me, I didn’t, he calls me Newscum,” Newsom shared. “Come on, how do I explain that to my kid now? I have my kids’ friends calling my kids Newscum … I was called that in seventh-grade, but not by a 79-year-old. Model goddamn better behavior, man — forgive the goddamn.”

Earlier this year, Newsom activated the California National Guard to assist with the fires that were ripping through several neighborhoods in L.A., with more than 2,500 service members deployed. In late June, Trump call the National Guard out to support law enforcement during ICE protests that arose over mass deportation of illegal migrants across the nation.

The politician added that another reason why he could care less about Trump is because he’s simply just a bully.

Newsom, who was diagnosed with dyslexia at age 5, explained how his late mother’s work with people who have physical and/or intellectual disabilities sparked his own passion, and ultimately his disdain for people like Trump, who’s previously made insensitive digs at those with special needs.

“And people being bullied; I don’t like bullies. Goes to why I have strong opinions about Trump, man. It triggers me,” Newsom explained. “All of us have that. I don’t like people talking down to people. I don’t like people exploiting weakness. My mom taught me that.”

Per NBC News’ U.S. deportation tracker, there are 57,186 migrants in ICE detention, with nearly 2,800 undocumented immigrants having been deported in the Los Angeles area.

You can watch the full “The Shawn Ryan Show” interview in the video above.