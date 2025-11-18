California Gov. Gavin Newsom roasted President Donald Trump as a “piggy” after the president went viral Tuesday for calling a female Bloomberg jouranlist “piggy” while she pressed him on his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

“Quiet, piggy,” Newsom tweeted from his own X account on Tuesday. The governor’s post was coupled with a photo of the president looking disgruntled as he tried to remove a right-fitting suit jacket.

But the governor and his team didn’t stop there, as his press office continued the insults in a series of AI-created images and memes on their own X account.

“Piggies,” the official account for Newsom’s press office wrote in an X post, which was uploaded with a screenshot from a video of Trump hanging out with the late sex offender Epstein, whom he’s been tied to in the Epstein files scandal.

Piggies pic.twitter.com/DJ5PRu92EW — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 18, 2025

Another tweet was an edited image of Trump’s head attached to a pig’s body.

The office went on to upload more “quiet, piggy” posts. Another one was an edited image of Trump with a pig head holding images of the ballroom that’s being built where the White House’s East Wing used to be. Others showed Trump scarfing down McDonald’s meals, pasta and other food, and some mocked up Trump’s body with added weight or pig features.

Newsom’s flame sesh came after Trump was widely condemned online for telling a female reporter to “quiet, piggy” in a video that went viral Monday.

The incident occurred while Trump was speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One last Friday. “I know nothing about that,” Trump said, when first asked what convicted sex trafficker Epstein meant when he wrote that the president “knew about the girls” in emails released by House Democrats last week. Trump went on to promise that Americans soon will find out everything Epstein knew about certain high-profile Democrats, including former President Bill Clinton.

“Jeffrey Epstein and I had a very bad relationship for many years,” Trump added. A female Bloomberg reporter tried to follow that initial question up by asking Trump, if there was nothing incriminating in the government’s Epstein Files, why he doesn’t just personally order their release. However, Trump interrupted her.

He leaned in, pointed a finger at the journalist and said, “Quiet. Quiet, piggy.” The president then swiftly moved on to answer a question from CBS News reporter Jennifer Jacobs, who reported on the incident on her X account Friday.

Check out the exchange below and the Newsom’s retaliatory X posts.