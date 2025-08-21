Gavin Newsom Pokes Back After Fox News Hosts Critique His Social Media Style: ‘Stop Calling Me Daddy’ | Video

Multiple Fox News hosts did not give Gov. Gavin Newsom a moment’s rest on Wednesday night, dogpiling on his attempts at virality with his Trump-esque social media activity.

“A performative confrontational style — maybe it wins you points with the loony radical base in your party, but America is not going to vote for that record,” Sean Hannity said on his show.

The California governor subtweeted a video of Hannity’s comments, adding, “Alllllllmost got it that time,” hinting that his social media activity is a parody of the president’s attempts to woo his right-wing fan base.

Fellow host Jesse Watters also discussed his antics with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, with Watters calling California “a knife on wheels.” DeSantis, who debated Newsom in 2023, said that Newsom’s obsession with President Donald Trump is distracting him from other political duties.

“Why is he spending all this time trying to be fresh with President Trump?” DeSantis asked. “Why doesn’t he do his job and protect the people?”

Jesse, please stop calling me Daddy. It’s disturbing. https://t.co/Rp55Rj213t — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 21, 2025

In response to a banner overlaying the pair’s conversation, Newsom wrote on X, “Jesse, please stop calling me Daddy. It’s disturbing.” The Fox News banner read: “Dems look for Big Daddy Energy.”

Texas Gov. Ted Cruz, meanwhile, sat down with Hannity on Wednesday and told him that he did not understand how the Democrats screwed up the natural resources and advantages the state had given to them.

“When I’m out there I look around and think, how did these people manage to screw this place up?” Cruz said. “It’s a combination of every bad left wing idea: it’s out-of-control taxes; it’s out-of-control regulations; it’s out-of-control lawsuits.”

“Not to mention the illegals Gavin Newsom is letting in,” he added. “If you’re a murderer or a rapist, come to California. Gavin Newsom wants you to come to California.” Hannity did not, however, that he actually has a personal relationship with Newsom and finds him “very likable” outside of politics.

“But unfortunately it is his radical policies — that is where the disaster is for him,” he said. “Pretending to be President Trump is not only embarrassing, it will not negate the disastrous policies and positions and the horrible state California’s in.”