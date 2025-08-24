Gavin Newsom Trolls Trump With ‘Patriot Shop’: ‘Greatest Merchandise Ever Made’

Gov. Gavin Newsom launched a new merch store called “The Patriot Shop” on his website Sunday, and made it clear how much he was trolling President Trump while doing so. Newsom took to X to launch an all caps message in the style of the president, and noted, “MANY PEOPLE ARE SAYING THIS IS THE GREATEST MERCHANDISE EVER MADE.”

The shop features a red MAGA-style cap that reads “Newsom was right about everything!” as well as a tank top reading, “Trump is not hot” and a “Newsom 2026” cap.

SOON “MAGA” WILL HAVE A WHOLE NEW MEANING! COMING SOON FOR YOUR NEXT BOAT PARADE! YOU ARE VERY WELCOME, PATRIOTS! https://t.co/b1GeTGzLuy pic.twitter.com/cjGW5L5MXT — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 24, 2025

“SOON ‘MAGA’ WILL HAVE A WHOLE NEW MEANING! COMING SOON FOR YOUR NEXT BOAT PARADE! YOU ARE VERY WELCOME, PATRIOTS!” Newsom also wrote on X.

The relationship between Trump and Newsom can often be described as contentious at best. In July Newsom balked at Trump’s ICE deportations in California. “It didn’t need the National Guard to be called in,” he told podcaster and former U.S. Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan during and appearance on “The Shawn Ryan Show.”

Recently, Newsom has taken to mocking Trump via social media in his signature style, posting in all-capped X tirades just as the president is known to do on Truth Social. “I hope it’s a wakeup call. The President of the United States — I’m sort of following his example,” he said during a press conference and rally earlier this month for his Nov. 4 special election on redistricting the state. “And if you’ve got issues with what I’m putting out, you sure as hell should have concerns about what he’s putting out as president.”

“To the extent it’s gotten some attention, I’m pleased,” Newsom continued. “But I think the deeper question is: How have we allowed the normalization of his tweets, Truth Social posts over the course of the last many years to go without similar scrutiny and notice?”