Gayle King Inks New Deal to Extend Contract at CBS News

The prominent news figure has been with “CBS Mornings” since 2012

Gayle King attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albie Awards (Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage)
Gayle King has landed a new deal to continue her tenure at “CBS Mornings,” TheWrap has learned. However, details, including length of the contract and her financial compensation, are yet to be announced.

King’s contract was set to run out in 2025, after signing her last deal in early 2022 to stay on as a co-host of “CBS Mornings.”

The award-winning journalist has been a core tenant of the morning show since its inception in 2012, holding down the fort for a rotating door of co-hosts. King currently hosts the show alongside Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson.

The New York Post first reported this news.

CBS Mornings Plus
During her time at “CBS Mornings,” King has spearheaded coverage that drives ratings, including recent interviews with Jay-Z; Megan Thee Stallion; Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner; and Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.

“CBS Mornings” announced a couple of shakeups to its programming earlier this year after coming third in ratings behind ABC’s “Good Morning America” and NBC’s “Today.” The CBS show’s executive producer Shawna Thomas confirmed that they would be adding a third hour to match its competitors. The additional hour, titled “CBS Mornings Plus,” will launch Sept. 30 in select markets and on the network’s streaming platform CBS News 24/7, with Dokoupil and Adriana Diaz as co-hosts.

King has also expanded her reach to other networks in the past year. Last November, “King Charles,” her one-hour talk show with Charles Barkley, premiered on CNN Primetime. The two gave their unfiltered thoughts on the biggest headlines of the week, though the weekly show ended its run in April with no renewal plans in place.

Her contract renewal, however, comes at a tricky time for Paramount, as they are facing budget cuts after Skydance’s acquisition of the media company.

