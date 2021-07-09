50/50 Women on Boards Host 2020 Global Conversation on Board Diversity

50/50 Women on Boards Host 2020 Global Conversation on Board Diversity/50/50 Women on Boards

Only One Major U.S. Entertainment Company Board Has Achieved Gender Parity | Chart

by | July 9, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

“We want you to present the best candidate, but she needs to be a she,” says one analyst on how to increase gender parity

Only one major entertainment company has already met the goal set by the 50/50 Women on Boards advocacy organization, which seeks gender parity on boards of directors, according to data recently released by the organization.

Of 11 major entertainment companies included in WOB’s 2021 report on U.S. public companies, only ViacomCBS has achieved gender parity with seven board members out of 13, or 53.8%. Notably, the company — the result of a re-merger of Viacom and CBS in 2019 — is also chaired by a woman, Shari Redstone.

Become a member to read more.

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Big Brother

‘Big Brother’ Season 23 Premiere Jumps 10% in Viewers From Last Summer’s Start
ByteDance cofounder resigns as CEO tiktok

As TikTok Extends Videos to 3 Minutes, Are Longer Videos Making a Comeback?
newsletter wars substack twitter facebook

Can Facebook’s Substack Rival Get Creators to Jump Ship?

NBA Finals Game 1 Boxes Out ‘AGT’ in Early Ratings
bachelorette stanley cup game 4

Ratings: ‘The Bachelorette’ Faces Off With Stanley Cup Finals Game 4

No LeBron, No Problem: NBA Finals Ratings Should Top Last Year’s Despite Suns-Bucks Matchup
cannes opener

Why Cannes Film Festival Deal-Making Will Be Different This Year

Sun Valley’s ‘Summer Camp for Billionaires’ Returns – Will Big Deals Follow?
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

Ratings: Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Fall to New Lows
summer box office

4th of July Box Office Fireworks: Why Universal Wasn’t the Only Winner
summer pandemic concert

Live Concerts Heat Up This Summer After COVID Shutdowns