Gore Verbinski Taps Composer Geoff Zanelli for ‘Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die’ | Exclusive

Composer Geoff Zanelli is back. And he’s reteaming with director Gore Verbinski.

Zanelli has composed the score to the director’s upcoming sci-fi action-comedy “Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die.” The feature, which stars Sam Rockwell, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Peña, Zazie Beetz and Juno Temple, will be released in the U.S. on January 30, 2026, by Briarcliff Entertainment.

According to the synopsis, Verbinski’s first feature in almost ten years, “follows a man from the future who bursts into a Los Angeles diner and recruits its patrons to help battle a rogue artificial intelligence.”

“Gore Verbinski and I have worked together for more than two decades, but never quite like this,” said Zanelli in an official statement. “Here, we have formed a proto-punk band with only one goal: to bring to life with music a wild tale for these wild times. You’ve never seen or heard anything like ‘Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die!’”

Zanelli and Verbinski have worked together for more than two decades, with Zanelli contributing to the director’s three “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies,” Oscar-winning animated feature “Rango” and “The Lone Ranger” alongside composer Hans Zimmer. Zanelli recently scored the Netflix animated feature “Leo,” and Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “Christopher Robin” (with Jon Brion) and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tells.”

Verbinski’s last feature was 2016’s “A Cure for Wellness.” Some of his previous films include the American remake of “The Ring,” as well as “The Mexican” (with Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts), “Mouse Hunt” and the Nicolas Cage-led drama “The Weather Man.”

“Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die” will screen at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles this weekend, before hitting theaters on January 30, 2026.