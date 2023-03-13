If the world could use George Carlin’s take on just one new thing since his passing, AI might be it.

When NBC News reporter Ben Collins asked ChatGPT to write a George Carlin monologue about bank runs, well folks – the hamfisted result caused Kelly Carlin, daughter of the late, great comedian, to have a severe allergic reaction.

“My dad chose his words so very carefully to express his innovative & mind,” the radio host, producer and actress tweeted Sunday. “He dedicated his life to it. Now we have this shit. I wish he were here to rip AI a (new) asshole.

My dad chose his words so very carefully to express his innovative & brilliant mind.



He dedicated his life to it.



Now we have this shit.



I wish he were here to rip AI a (new) asshole. https://t.co/7JWaTsQLC8 — Kelly Carlin (@kelly_carlin) March 13, 2023

The AI-generated monologue is, to be sure, clunky and inelegant; subtle humor is not ChatGPT’s core competency. But give the machine Carlin its due: the rant identifies a societal villain, savages it in the withering white hot light of truth, and proposes a populist revolution to push back.

It may be AI crap, but it’s credibly Carlinian AI crap. Not be the most excellent Rufus-in-a-telephone-booth encounter we still hope to have someday, but we’re getting closer.