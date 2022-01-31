George Conway Says Trump Is ‘Incriminating’ Himself: ‘Not a Smart Man’

Prominent Republican lawyer George Conway tore into former President Donald Trump on Monday, as he often does. This time, he told CNN viewers that the former president is “incriminating” himself with comments like the ones he made at his weekend rally in Texas.

“He just is incriminating himself with all of these statements,” Conway said of Trump, who said over the weekend that those charged for their participation in the deadly Capitol riot should be pardoned, and insisted, falsely, that former Vice President Mike Pence could have overturned the 2020 election results. “This is just absurd. He’s just not a smart man. He’s a very arrogant man. Sometimes, every so often, when it comes to his bad intent, he tells the truth. That’s what he’s telling here. He wanted this election to be overturned against the results, against the will of the people. He wanted to end constitutional democracy in the United States and he’s just out and admitting it now.”

Conway, who is married to Trump’s former top aide Kellyanne Conway, said “somebody really should read him his Miranda rights.” Conway said that in Trump saying outright he wanted the election overturned, the former president incriminated himself.

He added Trump is also “essentially threatening prosecutors in New York, the District of Columbia, and in Atlanta for basically doing their jobs to investigate things that he did.”

Trump, Conway concluded, “doesn’t care about the country,” but only cares about himself.

The former president followed up his speech with an emailed statement Sunday, which also falsely asserted Pence had the authority to overturn the election won by President Joe Biden.

“If the Vice President (Mike Pence) had ‘absolutely no right’ to change the Presidential Election results in the Senate, despite fraud and many other irregularities, how come the Democrats and RINO Republicans, like Wacky Susan Collins, are desperately trying to pass legislation that will not allow the Vice President to change the results of the election?” he wrote. “Actually, what they are saying, is that Mike Pence did have the right to change the outcome, and they now want to take that right away. Unfortunately, he didn’t exercise that power, he could have overturned the Election!”

Watch Conway below, via CNN’s “New Day.”