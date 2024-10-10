George Lopez Retires From Stand-Up Comedy With New Amazon Special

George Lopez is retiring from stand-up comedy.

Announcing the news while interviewing on “Tamron Hall,” Lopez, 63, said he’d be done with his stage career officially after his upcoming special drops on Amazon’s Prime Video.

“It is the last one,” Lopez said. “I’ve subjected the American people to enough of my crap. It seems like the right time. It’s been the one thing that has just never left me my whole life and, in respect to it, it’s a wonderful place to leave it at this particular point.”

Lopez’s final one-hour special was shot at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 27 and 28 as part of his “ALLLRIIIIGHHTTT! Comedy” tour. It will be his first special in four years, since 2020’s “We’ll Do It for Half” on Netflix.

The comedian also had a slew of specials at HBO over the course of the decade that included “America’s Mexican” in 2007, “Tall, Dark, and Chicano” in 2009, “It’s Not Me, It’s You” in 2012, and “The Wall” in 2017.

He wrapped the retirement news by telling Hall he wanted to focus on spending more time with his daughter Mayan Lopez and the NBC series they work on together, “Lopez vs. Lopez.”

“I want to spend more time with her, and I love the show,” he said.

“Lopez vs. Lopez” is heading into its third season on NBC. It debuts on Oct. 18. Season 3 has some big names joining as guest stars. TheWrap previously broke that Rita Moreno, Stephen Tobolowsky and comedian Jeff Ross were all slated to be guest stars.

Lopez and his daughter star in the show alongside Selenis Leyva, Matt Shively, Brice Gonzalez and Al Madrigal. Lopez co-created the show with Debby Wolfe. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

