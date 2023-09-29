George Santos mentioned that he has a husband while he commemorated Senator Diane Feinstein, and the internet is confused.

“My husband Matt and I are heart broken by the news of the passing of Senator Feinstein,” the Republican representative wrote on X. “Sen. Feinstein was a trail blazer who dedicated over 30 years of service to her country. Our condolences to the Feinstein family as they grief this grave loss.”

At no time before had Santos ever mentioned a husband, let alone one named Matt, in public.

My husband Matt and I are heart broken by the news of the passing of Senator Feinstein.



Sen. Feinstein was a trail blazer who dedicated over 30 years of service to her country.



Our condolences to the Feinstein family as they grief this grave loss. — Rep. George Santos (@RepSantosNY03) September 29, 2023

“Did george santos just hard launch his husband … with the passing of senator feinstein?” Tim Hogan wrote on X.

“I’m at the Dianne Feinstein memorial service. I’m at the George santos husband reveal,” one user posted. “I’m at the combination Dianne Feinstein memorial and George santos husband reveal.”

The Messenger reported that Santos had previously mentioned that he is married. TheWrap could not find any previous mention of a husband named Matt. Reps for Santos could not be reached for comment.

“Using a US Senator’s death to hard launch your secret husband is somehow the gayest thing George Santos has ever done,” Kendall Brown tweeted on X. “10/10, incredible work.”

Santos is known for stretching the truth and flat-out making things up about his life. He has addressed the multiple lies on his resume, but that hasn’t stopped late night shows and “Saturday Night Live” comedians from spoofing Santos’ mistruths.