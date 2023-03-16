Kimmel Spoofs George Santos’ Reelection Campaign Ad: ‘When I Was 11, a Giant Came to Me and Told Me I Was a Wizard’ (Video)

With the help of spot-on impersonator Nelson Franklin, Jimmy Kimmel played quite a montage making fun of Congressman “Curious George” Santos’ reelection filing Wednesday night.

After announcing that Santos had filed paperwork indicating his plans to run for reelection in 2024, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host introduced the “first of many ads announcing this campaign.”

“Times are tough. Money is tight. Americans deserve better. I’m George Santos, and I’m running for reelection,” the congressman said in the beginning of the mock ad. “As the child of a mother who was Jewish and a father who was a velociraptor, I know all too well the challenges that are faced by everyday Americans.”

The parody video continued to expand Santos’ broad claims, many of which mocked the lies he has told about himself.

“When I was a boy, I remember my childhood home being repossessed by the demon Pazuzu. It was very traumatic. They made a movie about it,” he said over a shot of “The Exorcist.”

He continued: “Being an openly gay Republican congressman isn’t common, but I am not unlike many of my constituents. I grew up in Jackson Heights in a basement apartment watching Saturday morning cartoons and eating peanut butter and ketchup sandwiches with my two sisters, Mary Kate and Ashley. We were detectives.”

The pop culture references didn’t stop there, as Santos then took a line straight out of “Harry Potter.”

“When I was 11, a giant came to me and told me that I was a wizard,” he said, raising a wand and casting, “Patronus Santosis!”

“As your Congressman,” he added, “I will continue to fight for justice and equality and for the UFC, where I’m currently a seven time world champion.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above, where you can catch the spoof campaign ad and more.