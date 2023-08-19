George Santos Says He’s Seen Studies That Show ‘Most People Lie on Their Resumes’ (Video)

Congressman George Santos continued his efforts Friday to cover his tracks, doing an in-studio interview with a local TV station in New York City.

But alas, Santo simply created yet another layer in his legend, telling Fox 5 New York that “most people lie on their resumes” and that there were studies to back his assertion.

The interview started with a discussion of governance and the fact water quality is the most pressing issue for him and his New York constituents, far beyond anything else.

The issue on everyone else’s minds was then eventually broached: Would he have been elected had he not lied on his resume?

It was a simple question with a not-so-simple answer from Santos.

“A hundred percent,” Santos replied with a smile on the Fox 5 New York set. “I didn’t run — my resume wasn’t posted on my social media. It wasn’t posted on my website. Look, those are insecurities, like you just said. A lot of people have those insecurities. Actually, studies point that most people lie on their resumes. It’s just, unfortunately, it’s just the reality.”

“Yeah, but you lied about everything,” co-host Rosanna Scotto shot back.

Santos, who at this point has few if any allies in Congress and faces federal charges of wire fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds, replied to Scotto, “Not true” and then “Not true, either,” after Scott pointed out he lied about his mother’s involvement in 9/11.

