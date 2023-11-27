George Santos Says He Was the ‘It Girl’ of Congress But Has Become Its ‘Mary Magdalene’ | Video

George Santos has managed to overcome two previous attempts to expel him from the House of Representatives, but this week he might finally bid adieu to Congress. Ahead of an expected expulsion vote, Santos has labeled himself the “Mary Magdalene of United States Congress.”

Santos said in full, “I was, as we joke around a lot in my circles were like, ‘Oh my God, you were the It girl, everybody wanted you,’ until nobody wanted me. Within the ranks of the United States Congress, there’s felons galore.”

“There’s people with all sorts of shiesty backgrounds and all of a sudden George Santos is the Mary Magdalene of United States Congress.”

Santos and this week’s expulsion vote were topics of discussion on Sunday’s edition of “The Katie Phang Show.” Phang was joined by the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin and the host of Crooked Media’s “What A Day” Podcast, Juanita Tolliver, both of whom were bemused by Santos’ self-characterization.

As Tolliver said, “I do question him ever being an ‘It girl.’ I don’t think he ever checked that with the Republican Party.”

Phang asked Rubin what should be made of the upcoming expulsion vote against Santos, and the fact that the GOP is willing to stand behind Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert. Rubin explained, “I think it shows that it’s ideology and MAGA subservience above all, no matter what you do. You’re a devoted MAGA person and pay homage to Donald Trump, you can stay. However, if you’re an embarrassment and kind of non-supporter or lukewarm supporter or doing nothing for the cause — off the island.”

Tolliver predicted there is “absolutely not” any way Santos will remain in Congress. “You see Republicans who did resist expelling him in the previous two attempts saying they’ve changed their mind due to this ethics report.”

The House Ethics Committee published a report described as “pretty remarkable” by CNN’s Dana Bash on Nov. 16. The investigation found that Santos attempted to “fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit,” that he “deceived donors into providing what they thought were contributions to his campaign but were in fact payments for his personal benefit” and he “blatantly stole from his campaign.”

As a result, Santos announced he would not seek reelection to Congress in 2024.