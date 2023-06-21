Fox News journalist Geraldo Rivera is leaving his post on “The Five,” he announced Wednesday. In an interview with the Associated Press and an earlier tweet first announcing his decision, the longtime figure at the conservative news network said he was exiting the talk show due to “a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences.”

“It has been a rocky ride but it has also been an exhilarating adventure that spanned quite a few years,” Rivera said on Wednesday in an interview with The Associated Press. “I hope it’s not my last adventure.” Rivera, who joined the program in 2022, says he will remain with the network as a “correspondent at large.” His last appearances on “The Five” will be June 29 and June 30.

“There has been a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences and personal annoyances and gripes,” Rivera continued. “It’s not worth it to me.” He described working on “The Five” as a work environment that was “too intimate” and “too personal,” where he seemingly implied that “friction” was often created.

He said his relationship with his “The Five” coworkers was a “reflection of what the country is going through.”

“It’s not an easy job if you take it as personally as I do,” Rivera said.

While it was Rivera’s decision to leave, he says the network “didn’t race after” him to say, “Geraldo, please come back.” He appeared on the show as a rotating liberal personality, alongside regular conservative voices Jesse Watters, Dana Perino, Greg Gutfled and Jeanine Pirro.

“Morning, it’s official, I’m off @TheFive,” Geraldo tweeted early Wednesday, making the announcement that he’d be leaving the show. “My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th. It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn’t always easy. For the time being, I’m still Correspondent at Large.”

This is now the most recent development at Fox News, following Fox News producers Alex McCaskill and Thomas Fox making their exit from the news channel on Friday.

Fox News did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.