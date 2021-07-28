Geraldo Rivera Calls Out Sean Hannity for 'Gaslighting' About Capitol Riot - to His Face (Video)

Fox News' Geraldo Rivera accused primetime host Sean Hannity of "gaslighting" his viewers on Tuesday night during a discussion of the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“I think you’ve been -- with all due respect and I love you -- gaslighting, changing the subject," said Rivera after Hannity rattled off a list of things he'd like to see the House Select Committee investigate beyond the scope of the current investigation.

Rivera went on, "The subject is January 6 and what happened to the United States Capitol and why it happened. Those two things: The fact that the Capitol was targeted and that the prime instigator, the one who unleashed the mob, was the President of the United States. For God's sake, Sean --"

Hannity interrupted him, indignant over the accusation. What followed was a lot of crosstalk.

The continued to argue as Hannity compared the Capitol riot to Black Lives Matter demonstrations from the summer of 2020, insisting he's been consistent in his condemnation of all riots.

Watch the entire fight above, via Fox News.