A new “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” trailer has arrived, and the gang’s all here. Not only do characters played by Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace return from 2021’s sequel/reboot “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” but since the action has moved back to New York City the original Ghostbusters crew is back as well.

That means Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson yes, but also Annie Potts — and she’s finally in a Ghostbusters uniform.

Gil Kenan, who co-wrote “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” with Jason Reitman, steps into the director’s chair this time around while Reitman serves as co-writer and producer.

“Afterlife” was a franchise reset of sorts, following Egon Spengler’s (the late Harold Ramis) estranged daughter as she moves to the family’s farm in Oklahoma following Egon’s death. There, she and her family reconnect with their Ghostbusters past and, well, fight ghosts. The movie grossed over $200 million on a more modest budget of $75 million.

That film brought Murray, Hudson and Aykroyd back briefly for the finale, in addition to a CG-resurrected Ramis. Now in “Frozen Empire,” the story continues in New York City and the original Ghostbusters appear to have a larger presence.

Watch the trailer above. “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” opens only in theaters on March 22. The film also stars Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor and Logan Kim.