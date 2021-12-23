Paul Feig Is Not Happy Sony Left His ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie Out of ‘Ultimate’ Franchise Box Set

Paul Feig’s 2016 female-led “Ghostbusters” movie is not among the titles included in the franchise’s soon-to-be-released “ultimate” box set from Sony — and the filmmaker would like an answer as to why.

“Um … @SonyPictures, I know this must be a mistake,” Feig tweeted Wednesday, sharing an article published on SlashFilm.com that day noting the exclusion of Feig’s “Ghostbusters” from the upcoming gift set. “We do have a lot of fans and Bill, Dan and Ernie were in it and it won the Kids Choice Award for Best Feature Film the year it came out. So, I guess this was just an oversight? #weareallghostbusters”

Feig’s 2016 “Ghostbusters” movie starred Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones and Chris Hemsworth, and, as Feig noted, included appearances by original “Ghostbusters” stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson.

It is unclear why Feig’s “Ghostbusters,” which was a poor performer at the box office, didn’t make the cut for the set and representatives for Sony did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment Thursday. However, several people on social media have used the fact that the film takes place in a different universe and is therefore not “canon” to the franchise as the biggest reason they can think of for its exclusion.

While the “ultimate” box set, which is scheduled to be released on Blu-ray, DVD and 4K on Feb. 1 and is now available for pre-order, doesn’t feature Feig’s “Ghostbusters,” it has the original 1984 film “Ghostbusters,” its 1989 sequel “Ghostbusters II” and the newly released “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” which hit theaters in November.

Per the product’s description, “Capture all the generation-spanning ghost-trapping and slime-fighting fun with the GHOSTBUSTERS ULTIMATE COLLECTION! Go back to the beginning with the classic supernatural comedies that defined a generation: GHOSTBUSTERS and GHOSTBUSTERS II, featuring the superstars of the supernatural battling ghosts and other spooky foes to save the world! Then experience the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe with GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE. When a single mom and her kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the legacy their grandfather left behind.”

