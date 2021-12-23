Warning: This article contains spoilers for “Station Eleven.”

Adapted from Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 novel, “Station Eleven” is a television show about a highly contagious virus that eliminates most of the human race and ties together some of the survivors in strange and wondrous ways. But if you’ve read the book or have been watching along, you know that “Station Eleven” is not your average apocalypse show.

Over the course of ten episodes, executive producer Patrick Somerville’s miniseries conducts a deep dive into the backstories of its principal characters, as well as the people in their orbits: Miranda Carroll (Danielle Deadwyler), Arthur Leander (Gael García Bernal), Kirsten Raymonde (Mackenzie Davis), Jeevan Chaudhary (Himesh Patel), Clark Thompson (David Wilmot) and Elizabeth Colton (Caitlin FitzGerald).

Ranging from decades before the flu outbreak to 20 years later (the “present day”), the series flashes between the past, present and future of several characters within any given episode. To help you keep track, here’s a guide to “Station Eleven”s master timeline.

Note: This timeline reflects the “Station Eleven” series, including changes made from the book.

2005

Arthur is a movie star and Miranda is working on her “Station Eleven” comic when they meet at a diner. He invites her to attend his best friend Clark’s birthday party, igniting their romantic relationship.

2007

Two years later, Arthur and Miranda are unhappily married. While attending a film premiere, his costar Elizabeth tells Miranda to disregard any rumors that she and Arthur are having an affair. Later, at one of Arthur’s dinner parties, Miranda realizes that they are indeed having an affair. She pours wine on the table, tells Arthur she’s leaving him and sets the pool house containing all of her “Station Eleven” drawings on fire.

December 2020

Miranda meets Arthur in his dressing room at the Chicago theater where he stars in a production of “King Lear.” She gives him a finished copy of “Station Eleven,” which he later gives to young Kirsten (Matilda Lawler), the eight-year-old actress who happens to be in the room when Miranda visits. Afterwards, Miranda flies to Malaysia for a business trip.

At an unspecified time, Arthur gives another copy of “Station Eleven” to his ex-wife Elizabeth for their son Tyler (Julian Obradors) to have.

Day 0

On the day of the flu outbreak, Jeevan and his girlfriend attend a performance of “King Lear.” Arthur suffers a heart attack in the middle of a monologue, prompting Jeevan to run onto the stage and call for a medic. Arthur dies a few minutes later as a traumatized Kirsten watches from the wings.

Jeevan exits the theater to find that his girlfriend has gone home and Kirsten is standing alone outside, her caretaker (and Arthur’s mistress) Tanya having gone in the ambulance with Arthur.

As Jeevan accompanies Kirsten home, his sister calls from the hospital she works at and warns him about the severity of the flu. Per her instructions, he resolves to go to the grocery store and head to his disabled brother Frank’s (Nabhaan Rizwan) apartment. Since Kirsten’s parents are nowhere to be found, he takes her with him.

Meanwhile, Clark calls Miranda to break the news about Arthur’s passing; at this point, she is already in Malaysia and attempting to leave the country by sneaking onto a boat that her boss booked for her. Shocked and upset, Miranda falls down some stairs and hits her head, missing the boat. She returns to her hotel, presents a business pitch and seals up the vents in her room with masking tape.

Clark flies to Chicago to take care of Arthur’s estate, leaving his boyfriend behind. On the plane, he runs into Elizabeth and Tyler, who are headed to Chicago for the same reason. The plane gets redirected to Severn City Airport in Michigan because of the virus. Another plane touches down soon after, but none of the passengers are allowed to exit because some of them are infected.

Year 1

Kirsten, Jeevan and Frank live together in the apartment. Kirsten learns that her parents are dead. Eventually, she and Jeevan leave.

At the airport, a janitor posing as a Homeland Security agent rounds up a group of mostly young women and flies out on another plane. Clark gives the remaining inhabitants a rousing speech and becomes the leader of the airport community. During a holiday party, Elizabeth gives Tyler a copy of “Station Eleven” and lies that Arthur has been writing him letters for years.

Later that night, he sees a passenger force his way out of the grounded plane and brings him into the airport. Elizabeth runs over to her son just before a former airport employee named Miles (Milton Barnes) shoots the infected passenger. The community decides to quarantine Tyler and Elizabeth for a month in a different part of the airport.

While quarantining, Tyler becomes obsessed with “Station Eleven” and starts to believe that the the virus was meant to happen for some higher purpose. After he overhears Clark say that he and Elizabeth need to leave, Tyler sets the grounded plane on fire and runs away, leaving everyone to think that he died.

A Few Years Later

Kirsten, now traveling alone, runs into The Conductor (Lori Petty) and joins the Traveling Symphony.

Year 20: The Present

Kirsten is now a longtime member of the Traveling Symphony. While traveling through the town of St. Deborah’s By The Water, she meets a mysterious stranger (Daniel Zovatto) of whom she is instantly suspicious. He speaks of a man called the Prophet, a spiritual guru who lords over the town. When he threatens Kirsten, she stabs him but he gets away. Later, she realizes that he is the Prophet.

While staying at the home of a retired Symphony member named Gil (David Cross), she learns that the Prophet kidnapped his grandchildren. Some of the Prophet’s disciples return, including the grandchildren. They take another Symphony member, Alex (Philippine Velge) and murder Gil.

“Station Eleven” streams exclusively on HBO Max. Episodes 1-3 debuted Dec. 16; Episodes 4 and 5 debut Dec. 23; Episodes 6 and 7 debut Dec. 30; and Episodes 8 and 9 debut Jan. 6, 2022, followed by the Episode 10 finale on Jan. 13.

This timeline is up to date through episode 5.