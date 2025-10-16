‘Ghosts’ Season 5 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

Get ready for more afterlife shenanigans, CBS’ charming comedy “Ghosts” is back for Season 5. Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar star as Sam and Jay Arondekar, a couple navigating their new life after they inherit the gorgeous Woodstone Manor and realize Sam can see and talk to all the many, varied ghosts who call it home.

As usual, Season 4 ended on a cliffhanger, so if you’ve spent months wondering what will come of Jay’s accidental deal with the devil, here’s what you need to know about when and where to watch new episodes of “Ghost” Season 5 as they air.

When Does “Ghosts” Season 5 Premiere?

“Ghosts” returns for Season 5 with the premiere episode “Soul Custody” on Thursday, Oct. 16, on CBS.

When Do New Episodes of “Ghosts” Air?

New episodes of “Ghosts” will premiere on Thursdays at 8:30-9:00 p.m. ET.

“Ghosts” Season 5 Episode Release Schedule

CBS has revealed episode details for the first three Season 5 episodes so far. We’ll continue to update as new information is available.

S.5 Ep. 1: “Soul Custody” – Oct. 16 Sam, Jay and the ghosts attempt to extricate Jay from his deal with Elias Woodstone (Matt Walsh), the devil. Also, Isaac helps Patience (Mary Holland) through a crisis of confidence and Pete and Alberta navigate the fallout from their kiss.

S.5 Ep. 2: “Viking Wedding” – Oct. 23 Sam and Jay try to impress their trendy city friends while a misplaced bookcase threatens Thor’s ability to deliver an important speech. Also, Isaac rallies the ghosts to help the couple navigate a tough customer service ordeal.

S.5 Ep. 3: “The Mummy” – Oct. 30 Sam and Jay’s Halloween takes a spooky turn when they accidentally unleash a mummy ghost.



Where Is “Ghosts” Streaming?

New episodes of “Ghosts” Season 5 will be available to stream live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium (formerly Paramount+ with Showtime) subscribers.

For Paramount+ Essential subscribers, Season 5 episodes will be available to stream on Paramount+ the day after they air.

“Ghosts” Seasons 1-4 are also available to stream on Paramount+.

Where Is the Original U.K. “Ghosts” Series Streaming?

If you’re looking for the original 2019 U.K. series, you’ll find all five seasons streaming on — you guessed it — Paramount+.