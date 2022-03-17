the-gilded-age-carrie-coon

‘The Gilded Age’ Falls Just Short of Overtaking ‘1883’ on List of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart

by | March 17, 2022 @ 3:41 PM

HBO’s period drama climbs the list of last week’s breakout shows as it heads into its season finale Monday

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Demand for HBO’s “The Gilded Age” increased by 10% last week but fell just short of overtaking Paramount+’s “1883” among the 10 most in-demand new shows, according to Parrot Analytics data.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leading global audience demand measurement company. With the world’s largest audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 2B daily expressions of demand for content and talent in over 100 languages from 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global audience demand across all platforms, as well as drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, and increase subscriber growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

