‘The Gilded Age’ Season 3 Adds Bill Camp, Merritt Wever, Andrea Martin and Leslie Uggams

“The Gilded Age” has added Bill Camp, Merritt Wever, Andrea Martin and Leslie Uggams to its Season 3 cast, HBO announced Monday.

Camp, Wever, Martin and Uggams will join the drama series alongside fellow new additions LisaGay Hamilton (“The Dropout,” HBO’s “Winning Time”), Paul Alexander Nolan (Broadway’s “Water for Elephants”), Hattie Morahan (“Operation Mincemeat,” “Fool Me Once”) and Jessica Frances Dukes (“Ozark,” “Earth Abides”).

Camp will play the infamous investment banker JP Morgan, who finds himself at odds with George Russell (Morgan Spector), while Wever joins as Monica O’Brien, the estranged sister of Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) and Martin plays Madame Dashkova, a medium who claims to be able to commune with the dead.

Uggams is set to portray Mrs. Ernestine Brown, Elizabeth Kirkland’s friend and a member of the Black elite community in Newport, and Hamilton plays Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, the famed Black suffragist who inspires Peggy (Denée Benton) to become involved in her cause, while Morahan plays Lady Sarah Vere, Sister to the Duke of Buckingham (Ben Lamb). Nolan will play Alfred Merrick, a dashing, wealthy New York businessman and Dukes is set to portray Athena Trumbo, the first cousin of Dorothy (Audra McDonald).

The official logline for “The Gilded Age” Season 3, which is currently in production, is as follows: “The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when huge fortunes were made and lost overnight. With the old guard officially deposed, New York society finds itself turned upside down and all must get their house in order. But even those at the helm of this new era may find that change comes at a cost.”

Co-produced by HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, “The Gilded Age” is created, written and executive produced by Julian Fellowes. Michael Engler and Salli Richardson-Whitfield serve as directors and EPs, while Sonja Warfield also writes and executive produces. Additional EPs include Bob Greenblatt, Gareth Neame and David Crockett.

The first two seasons of “The Gilded Age” are available to stream on Max.