HBO is welcoming three Tony Award winners and one nominee to New York high society in “The Gilded Age” Season 3.

Phylicia Rashad and Jordan Donica will join the period drama series in recurring roles, while Brian Stokes Mitchell and Victoria Clark will appear as guest stars.

“The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when huge fortunes were made and lost overnight,” the upcoming season’s logline states. “With the old guard officially deposed, New York society finds itself turned upside down and all must get their house in order. But even those at the helm of this new era may find that change comes at a cost.”

Rashad will portray Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland, a woman from a prominent family in Newport with ties dating back to the American Revolution. She has high standards, an occasionally sharp tongue, and is unwilling to compromise the standards and expectations of her elite and exclusive social group — particularly when it comes to her son.

Donica will play Dr. William Kirkland, a kind, handsome doctor from the prominent Kirkland family who isn’t as narrow minded as the older members of his elite social circle. He was inspired to help others by becoming a doctor after visiting Arthur Scott’s (John Douglas Thompson) pharmacy as a boy.

Stokes Mitchell will appear as Frederick Kirkland, the family’s patriarch, husband to Elizabeth and father to William, who is the pastor of a prominent Black church and a leader in the Newport community.

Clark will portray Joan Carlton, a kind, genial woman from the old money side of New York high society. Sincere and supportive of her son, she is surprised to find herself in a complicated and insulting situation.

“The Gilded Age” is created and written by Julian Fellowes, who executive produces alongside writer Sonja Warfield, directors Michael Engler and Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Gareth Neame, David Crockett and Bob Greenblatt. Erica Dunbar serves as a historical consultant and co-executive producer.

The series is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

